Rehasense UK will be exhibiting examples from its portfolio of manual wheelchairs, walkers, and power add-on systems on stand A53 at the OT Show in November.

The Occupational Therapy Show, which is held at the NEC Birmingham, aims to make it easier for occupational therapists to find updated information, new resources, and support from peers, all in one place, on 22-23 November 2023.

Making its UK debut will be the Eco Assist power add-on. Consisting of a high-strength aluminum chassis, a 350-watt motor, and 48-volt battery, the Eco Assist offers a cost-effective solution for wheelchair users looking for an entry-level power add-on to increase their independence.

Weighing 15.5kg with the battery and 9.4kg without, the Eco Assist is easy to transport. It manually clamps onto the frame of the wheelchair and disconnects in one simple movement. To ensure protection against the elements, all surfaces on the Eco Assist are powder coated and anodised.

Available in a stylish black finish, the Eco Assist has a maximum speed of 9 mph and can be charged from empty to full in five hours. The twist throttle control, central LED display on/off button, and three speed modes are all housed within the handlebars while standard features include cruise control, anti-slip traction control, LED headlight, and horn.

Jordan Day, Rehasense UK National Sales Manager, commented: “We are delighted to once again be exhibiting at The OT Show. OT’s play a vital role in recommending our products and are therefore a vital group of decisionmakers so having the opportunity to showcase our product range to OT’s from around the country is fantastic.”

There will be several examples from the Rehasense portfolio of manual wheelchairs on show including the ICON 125, which is a high-performance wheelchair with an extensive range of set-up options to ensure it is suitable for most wheelchair users.

Rehasense says comfort, postural support, and pressure relief are provided by the reclining back and tilt-in-space seat combined with pressure-distributing seat and back cushions on the ICON 125. The height-adjustable arm rests and multi-adjustable head rest are covered in soft and pliant PU fabrics to minimise pressure.

The Server W features height and depth adjustable gutter armrests. Weighing 9.5kg with a maximum user weight of 150kg, the Server W is one of the lightest forearm walkers available and can be used indoors and outside and easily folded for transportation, according to Rehasense. It also says the folding design also ensures the user walks with a better posture compared to other front folding models.

In addition, the Space LX rollator combines intuitive design, smooth lines, and high-strength alloy materials and weighs 5.8kg, making it very easy to walk with, lift, and turn when using indoors and outside.

To ensure the user maintains a good posture, ergonomic height-adjustable handles with indexed settings provide excellent user comfort while increased safety comes from the maintenance-free hand brake and parking brake.

For transporting by car or public transport and storing when not in use, the Space LX can be easily folded and kept in position thanks to the A-lock system. The system also acts as an ergonomic carrying handle and is available in medium and large with a maximum user weight of 150kg.

The Track Wheel has been designed to transform a standard manual wheelchair into an agile tricycle to enable wheelchair users to experience greater freedom. Whether the user enjoys going around town or for more adventurous days out over rougher terrain such as in the forest or on the beach, the Track Wheel is a suitable choice.

By attaching the 12” Track Wheel, the wheelchair’s castors are raised, which slightly tilts the chair backwards, and by noticeably reducing the rolling resistance, the user can enjoy increased speed, manoeuvrability, and comfort.

Weighing from 2.6 kg and available in single-arm carbon and double-arm aluminium or carbon, the Track Wheel adds very little weight to the existing wheelchair. Attaching the Track Wheel to the wheelchair frame requires no tools and takes a matter of seconds.

Completing the portfolio of products on show will be the recently launched range of threshold ramps, which are made from high-strength scratch-resistant aluminium and consist of three models, the Micro, Mini, and Adjustable. Designed to help the user overcome various thresholds such as small individual steps, doorsteps, and other obstacles, all three models feature practical carrying handles and a ribbed anodised surface for additional grip even in wet conditions.

With a maximum height of 30-70mm, a load capacity of 350kg, the Doorstep ramps are available in three widths; the Mini is 760mm, the Micro is 2x250mm, and the Adjustable is 760mm.

