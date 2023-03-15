A new pilot telecare service has been set up in Merton to assist people returning home from hospitals and speed up the discharge process.

Merton Council in Southwest London is offering all adults that require help with hospital discharge a free Mascot Telecare package for up to four weeks.

Mascot Telecare is a technology-enabled care (TEC) system offered by Merton Council that helps keep people safe and independent in their own homes. Over 1,500 people in Merton are currently using the scheme.

The telecare works as a small discreet device that has a push button, which can be worn around the neck or on the wrist. If someone requires assistance, they can push this button for a signal to go straight through to staff in the Mascot Control Room, based at Merton Civic Centre in London.

As well as the pendant and alarm, there is a range of other telecare equipment, including sensors placed around the home, which can pick up if someone has a fall and send an alert if they are unable to push the button themselves. These can be fitted depending on the needs of the customer.

Civic Centre staff will assess the situation and can call emergency services, contact family and friends for assistance, offer reassurance, or respond in person, depending on the needs of the individual and the situation. The control room operates 24 hours a day 365 days of the year.

John Morgan, Executive Director of Adult Social Care, Integrated Care and Public Health at Merton Council, said: “Our fantastic Mascot Telecare service already supports one and a half thousand people in Merton to live independently in their own home. The new four weeks scheme we have just launched allows this support to be extended to families that might have never previously considered it.

“For some, this additional support might be the difference between returning home and staying in hospital. The security and peace of mind felt by our customers and their families from knowing our staff are on hand 24/7 at the push of a button plays a big part in maintaining independence.”

Merton Civic Centre installers visit users’ homes to install the telecare system, which the council says is a simple process. They run checks to ensure all devices are working and explain to users how the assistive technology works.

The trial device that is given for four weeks would generally consist of a pendant or wristwatch and a standalone alarm. Users have the option of continuing the telecare service once the free four-week period ends.

The service for paying users offers a choice of monitor only, which costs from 63p per day, or a full package, which costs from £1.08p per day. The monitoring option includes 24-hour monitoring, a Mascot alarm, and a pendant or button, whereas the full package includes all of the monitoring option benefits plus a 24-hour visiting service and handyman service.

As part of Bridgend County Borough Council’s 2023-24 budget, it has committed to investing a total of £692,000 to update and improve telecare services for local people. The project helps people to live independently at home by using latest technology to monitor their wellbeing and help keep them safe.

