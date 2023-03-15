Train operator Northern is in the process of improving the accessibility of customer information at rail stations with the installation of new display screens and new speakers for passengers with visual and hearing impairments.

230 new display screens will be installed at 93 stations, and 175 new speakers for public announcements will also be fitted at stations.

The screens feature white LEDs, which can be seen from a further distance, and the higher colour contrast also makes them easier to read for passengers with visual impairments.

Train information will be displayed in a clear, easy-to-read format and will be more informative when trains are delayed. Safety messages such as ‘short platform’ guidance will also be shown.

Full colour screens will be installed at some of Northern’s larger stations, including Bolton, Bradford Interchange, and Sunderland.

The screens are in the process of being installed, with work already underway on the Calder Valley, Esk Valley, and Tees Valley lines, plus stations in Cumbria, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire. The first phase of the scheme will be complete by summer 2023.

Mark Powles, Commercial and Customer Director at Northern, said: “We are investing £14 million over the next five years to bring better and clearer information to our customers. Our new screens are more accessible and will make journeys easier for everyone.”

Northern recently gained a prestigious national award for its unique and innovative approach to improving accessibility on trains and at stations.

It also worked with mobility scooter provider TGA Mobility to launch a new partnership aimed at making train travel easier with a mobility scooter or wheelchair.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with nearly 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

