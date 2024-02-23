A Northamptonshire-based housing association has received a further £2 million for its new independent living scheme.

The scheme will replace the former Hearnden Court building in Wellingborough, following its closure in 2020.

Dappletree View will contain 57 one- and two-bedroom flats for elderly residents and will be let for social rent. It will also be Greatwell Homes’ first scheme under their new Independent Living Plus service, which will provide an extra level of care to those aged 55 and above living in the flats.

For further support, Dappletree View will have enhanced accessibility, including elevators and spacious hallways and rooms to support wheelchair and low mobility access.

Julie Robinson, the executive director at Greatwell Homes, said: “We’re delighted to receive this additional funding to further support the build of Dappletree View. We have developed a fantastic working partnership with Homes England which has been key to our success in obtaining this funding.

“This scheme is going to be an exciting, modern home to those in later living with picturesque views of green spaces to the rear of the building. Dappletree View is all about supporting those in later living to live as independently as possible and will continue to support the aging population as years go by”.

The £18 million project started in June 2023 and has already seen the existing building demolished with groundworks underway. The project is due to be completed in October 2025.

Bhups Gosal, the head of provider management at Homes England, commented: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

“This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Greatwell Homes to build 57 much needed new homes the people of Wellingborough can be proud of.”

An online survey has been launched, looking at what the UK Government can do to ensure disabled people have access to accessible and adaptable housing in England.

