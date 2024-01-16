A new roadmap has been set out for the development of new and robust regulations for medical devices in the UK, which includes assistive technologies like mobility scooters, hearing aids, and prosthetics.

The new regulations aim to put patient safety first and help to ensure that patients continue to have access without delay to the devices they need, while enhancing the UK’s position as a “world-leading” environment for medical technology innovators.

This new ‘roadmap’ for new regulations, from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), will enhance the UK’s ability to benefit from rapidly advancing medical technology, offering significant new opportunities for patients and healthcare.

Transformative technologies such as new implantable devices, healthcare AI and software, and diagnostics for early detection and prevention of disease all demand a new regulatory framework.

The MHRA’s roadmap sets out a route to deliver enabling regulation via a series of new Statutory Instruments (SIs). Priority measures to protect patient safety will be put in place this year, with core elements of the new framework intended to be in place by 2025.

Dr Laura Squire, MHRA Med Tech Regulatory Reform Lead and Chief Officer Healthcare, Quality and Access, said: “Today’s exciting medical technology advances offer important new opportunities for patient care and improvements to healthcare delivery.

“We are therefore delighted to begin this new year by setting out a comprehensive plan for significant improvements to the regulatory framework for medical devices over the next two years.

“The new framework will strengthen the MHRA’s ability to keep patients safe, while at the same time contributing to an environment which encourages the launch of the most innovative healthcare products that make a real difference to the public’s health.

“The roadmap sets out how we will work with stakeholders including patients as the process moves forward, giving early sight of what is to come and giving us feedback about the guidance they will need, to ensure the successful implementation of these wide-ranging UK reforms.”

The planned regulations are also designed to deliver greater international harmonisation, with more patient-centred, proportionate requirements for medical devices which are responsive to technological advances.

Peter Ellingworth, Chief Executive, Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI), commented: “International recognition will ensure that UK patients maintain access to safe and effective HealthTech, that is both life-enhancing, and life-saving.

“The publication is an important step in this regard and can help to drive innovation and growth into the UK, while enabling home-grown businesses to expand their global presence.

“We look forward to working with the MHRA, and maintaining our engagement through international fora, such as the International Medical Device Regulators Forum and the Global Medical Technology Alliance, to ensure successful implementation.”

The visual timeline of the MHRA roadmap can be found here.

The Welsh Government has held back an extra £8 million this winter to support people at greatest risk to stay well, receive care at or close to home, and reduce pressure on hospitals.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...