Stairlift and homelift manufacturer Access BDD has reported a successful OT Show 2023 with “excellent” levels of interest from occupational therapists (OTs).

The working models of the Access BDD HomeGlide straight stairlift and Flow X curved stairlift proved to be popular with visitors to the stand over the two days. Both lifts meet the EN 81-40:2020 stairlift safety standard that came into effect in April this year.

The Access BDD team said that the OT Show provided a great opportunity for them to explain these new regulations and what they mean to qualified and student OTs, many of whom had little knowledge of this latest development within the stairlift industry.

Andrew Musson, Access BDD Sales Manager for the UK, reflected on the event: “The OT Show was another great success for us as it enabled us to engage with a sometimes hard-to-reach audience and have some great conversations. It’s more than just good to share; it’s about exchanging views, understanding needs, and exploring resolutions through responsible and innovative manufacturing.

“This event is vital for connecting with OTs who are often involved in working with clients who are looking to invest in a stairlift and therefore have to navigate around the latest equipment and stay on top of the latest regulations. At The OT Show, we don’t just attend – we thrive in conversations that propel us forward.”

The HomeGlide straight stairlift comes with “luxurious” seat padding, armrest detection, and an emergency stop button as standard. This lift has a generous weight capacity of up to 160kg and can be installed on staircases as narrow as 740mm.

For added comfort, the Extra package is available with a powered swivel seat and linked footrest. For outdoor environments, the HomeGlide Outdoor package has a weatherproof coating to protect against rain, dust, and direct sunlight and has a weight capacity of 125kg.

The Flow X curved stairlift features the innovative Advanced Swivel and Levelling (ASL) technology, which enables the stairlift to rotate and swivel during travel, ensuring the stairlift is always in the safest and most comfortable position. With ASL technology, the footrest remains independent from the drive unit and swivels with the seat, ensuring better posture and reduced knee bending.

The Flow X offers four rail options, including standard drop nose, vertical ‘short-start’ drop nose, horizontal overrun, and parking curve, meaning it can be installed on almost any staircase. It can support a maximum weight of 125kg and fit on narrow staircases as small as 610mm. The Flow X has no visible mechanical parts.

