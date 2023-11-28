Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, in association with The OT Service, has been awarded ‘Best on-stand CPD education’ for the second year running at the OT Show.

Abacus, which is part of the Gainsborough Healthcare Group, was awarded after receiving a lot of attention from visitors on its stand throughout the OT Show due to its ‘express’ on-stand CPD sessions, delivered by Louise Sharp, Occupational Therapist (OT).

On receiving the award, Andy Williams, Gainsborough Sales and Marketing Director, commented: “We see our Abacus Academy as a vital resource to help occupational therapists enhance their everyday practice for free.

“Quality CPD is key to ensuring the best bathing outcomes for disabled bathers through the latest practical and theoretical know-how.

“The team and I were proud once again to receive the OT Show award for best education and hope all attendees found the experience as rewarding as we did.”

The Abacus Academy educational programme is available free to all healthcare professionals and is delivered through a fleet of demonstration vehicles. OTs can benefit from free ‘Lunch ‘n’ Learn’ sessions, bath demonstrations, and client assessments.

Louise covered three popular topics at the OT Show: bathing and attachment, client-centred bathing, and proportionate spending – using adaptations to reduce long term costs.

All three sessions received high levels of engagement from the audience, and, following each presentation, professionals were able to physically test baths to understand how they help in varying client scenarios.

Running alongside Louise’s sessions, Lucy Leonard, OT, presented a CPD session, which was also well attended, in the Innovation Theatre on behalf of Abacus. The session was held on each day of the show, where attendees had the opportunity to explore the subject of ‘Handling’ the bather – finding practical solutions’.

All attendees qualified for a CPD certificate, reflective log, and a range of free educational material including DFG guides and client case studies.

