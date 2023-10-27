Telecare service provider Progress Lifeline has been selected as the preferred provider for the delivery of Lancashire County Council’s technology-enabled care (TEC) service, following a “highly competitive” tender process.

This new TEC service will transition from analogue to digital and look to provide a preventative and proactive service for Lancashire residents.

Deborah Gent, Policy, Information and Commissioning Senior Manager for Live Well at Lancashire County Council, said: “I am thrilled that Progress Lifeline has won this new commission and I am looking forward to continuing to work in partnership with the team, to deliver all our expectations for this ambitious new contract.

“Together we will be transforming our traditional telecare service into a technology enabled care service, fit for the digital future.

“Moving from analogue to digital TEC will be much more than a simple telecare hub replacement, this is our opportunity to fundamentally redesign our existing offer and deliver an all age, preventive and proactive service.

“We look forward to introducing new and innovative technologies which provide the best, possible TEC service and experience for the people of Lancashire.”

Progress Lifeline says it has an experienced and dedicated team who have excellent knowledge of the adult health and social care arena. It adds that this, coupled with its expertise in TEC service delivery, means that the firm can deliver a “transformational” contract for users in Lancashire.

Lancashire County Councillor Graham Gooch, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, added: “Technology-enabled care is hugely important service, as it enables us to support people, usually in their own homes, in more innovative and less obtrusive ways, and to give residents and their families dignity and peace of mind.

“We are delighted that Progress Lifeline will be delivering this service for us, and we welcome the opportunity to continue to innovate with them to get the best possible products that our residents deserve.”

In addition, the TEC service will create new jobs in Lancashire, with services delivered by a local firm that knows the community well.

Loraine Simpson, Director of Progress Lifeline, added: “I am delighted that Progress Lifeline have secured this new contract to work in partnership with Lancashire County Council to transform their Technology Enabled Care Service.

“The quality, care and responsiveness of the services that we provide has placed us in the strongest position to be successful in the tender process.

“The new contract is transformational and will see a far wider range of technology and services being offered, including proactive and preventative models of service delivery. We are very excited about the positive impact that the delivery of this service will have on the residents of Lancashire.”

Last month, Progress Lifeline announced that it had prepared for the analogue switch-off of all UK telephony networks by going live with its digital alarm response centre platform.

