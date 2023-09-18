Lancashire-based personal alarm and telecare service provider Progress Lifeline has prepared for the analogue switch-off of all UK telephony networks, which will be completed in 2025, by going live with its digital alarm response centre platform.

Progress Lifeline operates across the UK. It offers technology-enabled care products and services to users.

Enovation helps healthcare organisations to work better together and to improve digital care for patients and service users. Now, thanks to Enovation’s UMO technology-enabled care monitoring platform, Progress Lifeline can fully support all IP, digital, end-to-end services.

Joanne Bushell, Head of Operations at Progress Lifeline, said: “We required a new digital call handling platform ahead of the A2D switch 2025 completion.

“Technology is continuing to develop at a fast pace and this significant upgrade means we can offer a much wider range of services and equipment to our customers, ultimately giving them more choice and support in staying independent in their own homes.”

There are over 300 devices from more than 200 manufacturers certified through the Enovation Partner Program.

This enables Progress Lifeline to offer users a larger range of products and services, including traditional mobile and personal security alarms to home automation, telecare, and telemedicine applications from a wide range of manufacturers of telecare, telehealth, mobile, and video devices.

Progress Lifeline underlines that it will be able to further expand its portfolio of proactive monitoring services. These support its service users in staying as independent and safe in their own homes as possible for longer.

These proactive strategies also reduce the burden on the NHS and wider community health and social care organisations that are already stretched and under strain, according to the assistive technology service provider.

Barry Stentiford, Technology Development Lead at Progress Lifeline, added: “The UMO digital Alarm Response Centre call handling platform was a clear choice for Progress Lifeline following a full market review and a thorough extended testing period to ensure it met our stringent TEC quality requirements.

“This new system means alerts are transmitted much quicker and along with our recent digital telephony upgrade the quality of voice calls compared to analogue is far superior. It is a great step forward in being an ‘All IP’ end to end digital service provider.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the team at Enovation they made the transition and implementation seamless. Their commitment and support helped us immensely – they are a great team to work with.”

