An assistive reading device has recently been upgraded by OrCam Technologies with the goal of being an all-in-one solution for people with vision loss or reading fatigue, or who find reading challenging.

OrCam Read 3 is now available in the UK and is the latest generation of the OrCam Read device. It hopes to revolutionise the way people with vision loss interact with visual content including pictures and text.

OrCam Read 3 combines a handheld voice-activated reading companion, next-generation magnifier, and a stationary reader stand in one device. All of the features are supported by an intuitive AI assistant that provides instant summarisation of text, from a few sentences to an entire page.

“We recognise that people have different preferences for reading and interacting with visual materials at various stages of their lives,” said Irie Metzer, UK Regional Director of OrCam Technologies. “The OrCam Read 3 is a unique solution that combines different reading aids into one device for an effortless and enhanced reading experience. It gives people who are visually impaired or have reading fatigue the confidence and independence to read at their own pace through the magnifier or have the device read to them.”

OrCam Read 3 serves as a portable handheld reading companion, with easy-to-navigate yellow buttons, giving instant access and listening to printed, handwritten, or digital text from any surface. In addition, the smart reading feature enables the user to easily locate and navigate specific words within the text.

A further enhancement of the OrCam Read 3 is the next-generation magnifier, turning any screen device into a browser-based magnifier. It enables the user to zoom in on text, handwriting, images, or maths equations, giving them the option to read independently and negate the use of a separate magnifier.

The device’s stationary reader has been introduced for hands-free reading, whereby the device can be placed on the specially designed stand. It can read any printed or digital text aloud, so the reader can sit back and listen. The stand is lightweight and collapsible for easy storage, so it can be used on the go.

Find out how a college in Greater Manchester is using OrCam Learn, an assistive learning solution, to enable students with learning difficulties to effectively read and learn, resulting in enhanced comprehension, reading fluency, and improved confidence in an education setting.

