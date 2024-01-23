In a move to improve the safety and well-being of ageing adults in Somerset, NHS Somerset, in partnership with Somerset Activity and Sports Partnership (SASP), has launched a new campaign.

SASP and NHS Somerset are delivering a number of roadshows across the Somerset area, where local people can visit, be measured, assessed, and provided free of charge with properly fitted slippers.

The ‘Sloppy Slippers’ campaign was launched following data from NHS Somerset that shows that around 24,000 over-65s in the UK suffer a fall annually due to sloppy slippers, with many ending up in hospital.

Individuals, their families, and carers are invited to visit the any of the roadshows, where they will be provided with the appropriate slippers in correct sizes to help them stay safe at home.

Staff from SASP will also demonstrate simple strengthening exercises which can be done at home, as well as providing information on how to avoid falls and signposting to other useful Somerset-based resources and services.

The Sloppy Slippers Roadshows are taking place across Somerset until March 2024. is taking place from 12:30pm-3:30pm in Highbridge.

The following event will take place on Friday 9 February from 11am-2pm in Wellington.

Next, the roadshow will take place on Friday 16 February from 11am-2pm in Yeovil.

On Thursday 22 February the event will be held from 11am-2pm in Chard.

The following event will take place on Thursday 14 March from 12.30pm-3pm in Wincanton.

Finally, the roadshow will be held on Monday 18 March from 10am-12pm in Glastonbury.

There will also be roadshows taking place in Street and Frome in late February/March, with details to be confirmed.

The roadshows will be supported by Medequip’s Community Engagement and Partnership Manager, Clive Rymer.

Medequip was eager to partner with NHS Somerset and SASP to provide support for this important initiative as it states that its falls prevention team continuously reiterate the importance of well-fitting footwear in the material they share with the many people using its services.

Medequip has been involved with the sourcing and purchase of superior quality slippers, guided by Falls Prevention Specialist Julie Griffiths, who advised on the correct selection of slippers to reduce the potential for falls.

Julie said: “Loose, worn and poorly fitting slippers with a less supportive design like backless styles significantly increase the potential for slips, trips and falls around the home, which we know result in unplanned hospitalisations.

“The ‘Sloppy Slippers’ campaign is a perfect fit for Medequip, and we’re pleased to be able to support the initiative with professional advice and practical assistance in terms of procuring and funding the right slippers to assist NHS Somerset and SASP.”

Michaela Harris, General Manager for Medequip in the South West and Suffolk, commented: “It’s a brilliant initiative which is helping many people to recognise the important of well-fitting footwear around the home.

“We would be very interested in getting involved with any other bodies who might be looking to organise similar events in their local areas.”

The ‘Sloppy Slippers’ campaign is set to run until the end of March 2024, with several events planned across the county.

For more information on the campaign, including booking links for the roadshows, visit the Our Somerset website.

