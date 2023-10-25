Councils in England face a funding gap of £4 billion over the next two years, the Local Government Association (LGA) reveals.

This is a £1 billion increase since the LGA’s initial analysis in July, as cost and demand pressures continue to rise.

The new LGA analysis, published ahead of the UK Government’s Autumn Statement next month, also shows that by 2024/25 cost and demand pressures will have added £15 billion to the cost of delivering council services since 2021/22.

Councils are facing an “inflationary storm”, which is adding unsustainable costs onto council budgets, says the LGA. Some councils have warned these costs are threatening their financial sustainability, not least because councils have already absorbed a 27 percent real terms cut in core spending power since 2010/11.

Many councils are working proactively with each other to share and transform services to ensure they continue to deliver high quality services to residents.

In its submission to the Chancellor, the LGA said the UK Government needs to provide immediate funding so councils can deliver the 2023/24 budgets they set this year and meet ongoing cost and demand pressures.

The government also needs to ensure that councils have sufficient resources to set balanced budgets next year without having to make drastic cuts to services, as additional resources cannot come solely from hard-pressed council taxpayers, the LGA stated.

Council tax increases are not the long-term solution to the financial challenges facing councils particularly during a cost-of-living crisis, according to the LGA. In addition, increases in council tax raise different amounts of money in different parts of the country and it would fall short of the sustainable long-term funding that is needed.

The LGA is clear that using financial reserves to plug funding gaps is also not a solution to the long-term financial pressures that councils face. Councils hold reserves so they can plan for the future and deal with known risks. Reserves can only be spent once and will rapidly be depleted if used to meet councils’ unfunded day-to-day spending.

Councils also want to work with the Government on a long-term plan for greater funding certainty for councils through timely multi-year settlements and more clarity on financial reform.

Councillor Pete Marland, Chair of the LGA’s Resources Board, said: “Councils remain firmly in the eye of the inflationary storm and severe funding and demand pressures mean that council finances are under pressure like never before.

“None are immune to the risk of running into financial difficulty and others have already warned of being unable to meet their legal duty to set a balanced budget and are close to also having to issue Section 114 notices.

“The easy savings have long since gone. Councils are being faced with tough decisions about cutting valued services, increasing council tax and fees and charges during a cost-of-living crisis.

“We urge the Chancellor to act to address the acute financial challenges faced by councils. This is vital to protect the local services our communities rely on every day but also to reduce costs falling on other public services and support the delivery of key government agendas on areas such as housing, levelling up and climate change.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has funded four new projects that received over £3 million through the government’s Adult Social Care Technology Fund to transform the use of digital technology in adult social care.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...