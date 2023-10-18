A six-bed hospital ward with robotic mannequins and the latest medical and mobility equipment has been unveiled by The Sheffield College to train the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The £360,000 state-of-the-art medical training facility has been installed at City Campus on Granville Road, Sheffield.

The robotic mannequins can be programmed to cough, scream and give birth with the aim of simulating real life patient scenarios so that students can practise their skills safely.

Reflecting standard NHS hospital bay dimensions, the ward also includes a bathroom and mobility aids such as a hoist, breathing, blood pressure, and obstetric equipment.

Students will work with the mannequins in computer-simulated scenarios, using a range of specialist equipment and drawing on skills such as developing a care plan.

The new facility has been jointly funded by the Department for Education’s T Level Capital Fund and the college.

Students completing the T Level in Health and Science and vocational courses such as BTECs in Health and Social Care will use the new equipment.

Andrew Hartley, Deputy Chief Executive, The Sheffield College, said: “These fantastic new facilities use the latest technology to replicate the workplace, meet employer skills demands and prepare students to go further in rewarding careers.”

The benefits of technical and vocational qualifications are being highlighted during Colleges Week 2023, which is taking place nationally from 9th to 20th October.

Led by the Association of Colleges (AoC), the campaign shines a light on colleges’ vital role in boosting the economy, strengthening communities and transforming lives.

September 2023 saw the college’s first ever cohort of T Level students start their courses. The college’s T Levels offer includes Business Support, Surveying and Planning, Digital Infrastructure, Digital Production, Early Years Educator and Mechanical Engineering.

T Levels are new two-year technical qualifications that have been designed to provide students with high quality technical training. T Levels have been developed with employers and businesses to meet the needs of industry so that they prepare students for work, further training, or study.

