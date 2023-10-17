University Hospital Southampton (UHS) is calling on the public to return any unused walking frames and other mobility aids due to a continued national shortage of frames, which are critical to enabling some patients to leave hospital and return home safely.

The trust usually has around 60 frames available for patients, but currently there are only 10 and this can have a direct impact on the hospital discharge programme, which puts additional pressure on available hospital beds.

Anna Bowsher, a specialist occupational therapist at UHS, said: “Last year we launched our walking frame amnesty for the second year to help us get patients home for Christmas.

“It was incredibly successful, and the scheme has since delivered more than 300 frames back to the hospital both from patients who called to donate or return their frames – and we thank the public for their invaluable support with that.

“But we need their help again, the frames are in continuous use and we find ourselves in a position once more where we are running low as frames are often not returned.”

Returned frames need to be in good condition so they can easily be used again, meaning they are clean, not bent or fractured, and there is no evidence of significant wear and tear, the trust says.

Anna added: “As we head towards winter pressures and Christmas, we’d like to be in a position of preparedness by having enough frames and other aids stored so they are available for immediate use helping us to avoid any delays.

“That is why we are calling again on anyone who has a hospital-issued walking frame, or other mobility aid, at home and no longer needs it, to arrange for it to be returned urgently.”

The project is coordinated by the hospital’s Patient Support Hub, which can advise on how and when to return the frames as well as arranging the collection of frames with volunteer drivers.

Steph Keith, Patient Support Hub Coordinator at UHS, commented: “Our volunteers have been absolutely crucial to the success of this project, and we can’t thank them enough for their tireless effort, passion and commitment.

“Without them we couldn’t provide as many options for patients to return the aids and it is largely down to their efforts and invaluable time that we can operate this project as efficiently as we do.”

In addition to the delivery and collection of medical and mobility equipment, the Patient Support Hub also provides practical and holistic support to UHS patients.

This includes support with food parcels, help with the collection and delivery of prescriptions, support at outpatient appointments, help with navigation around the hospital, telephone befriending, providing sunflower lanyards for hidden or other disabilities, signposting to community support, and much more.

Returned frames can be delivered to The Patient Support Hub office based in the main hospital on B Level, adjacent to the Feast Restaurant. This service is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

Alternatively, collections can be arranged with volunteer drivers from Monday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

People can contact the Patient Support Hub directly to arrange the return of frames by calling 0800 484 0135 or email patientsupporthub@uhs.nhs.uk, or visit the website to find out more.

