Having taken over the integrated community equipment loan service (ICELS) for Essex County Council and its partners, Medequip is assuming responsibility for equipment already on loan to residents from the previous service provider.

Medequip has been providing the service for Essex County Council alongside its partners East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, NHS Mid & South Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB), and Thurrock Council since the start of July 2023.

ICELS is a vital service that provides equipment designed to help individuals who have disabilities, long-term illnesses, or who are recovering from surgery or accidents to live more independently and improve their quality of life.

Taking over the role from Essex Cares (ECL), Medequip is now responsible for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and collection of community equipment prescribed by healthcare professionals across Essex. Medequip will continue to service and collect the equipment already on loan from ECL as appropriate.

Gary Yandle, Medequip’s Operations Manager for Essex, commented: “I would like to extend my thanks to the New Contract Implementation Team for their hard work and dedication in ensuring a smooth handover, and also to extend a warm welcome to our new colleagues who have transferred over from ECL to our depot team to support our work on behalf of the people of Essex.”

Operating from a new-build logistics and support centre on the Horizon 120 Business Park in the East of England, Medequip will work closely with the council and its partners to ensure that the service is delivered efficiently, effectively, and to the highest levels of user experience.

Additional focus will be placed on innovation and social value as drivers for the contract into the future.

The contract will be serviced by a fleet of 40 Medequip vehicles, of which 25 percent are electric. This figure will increase to 50 percent of the fleet in 2024 when longer-range vehicles become available.

