A digital telehealth project supporting patients across west Wales to manage their health and ensure they are fit for surgery has won an industry award for its innovation.

Llesiant Delta Wellbeing and Hywel Dda University Health Board have received the ‘Partnerships in TEC’ award at the ITEC Awards 2023.

Organised by the TEC Services Association (TSA), the industry and advisory body for technology-enabled care (TEC) in the UK, the awards celebrate innovation within the sector and the positive impact TEC has on the lives of millions of people in the UK.

The telehealth project was launched to support patients across the region to monitor cardiac, lung function, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease remotely from their own homes using a range of health equipment paired to a mobile phone app.

It was expanded further to include orthopaedic patients awaiting surgery following the COVID pandemic, which had caused significant delays on the delivery of planned care, affecting patients’ physical and psychological wellbeing, and increasing the burden on healthcare services.

Delta Wellbeing is a Local Authority Trading Company, owned by Carmarthenshire County Council, which uses innovative technology to provide a range of solutions in the health and social care sector supporting older and vulnerable people to live more independently.

Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Services Cllr Jane Tremlett said: “This project is transforming the way care is being delivered using technology to help patients manage their condition, maintain their health and wellbeing and live independently.

“It is making a huge difference to patients’ quality of life and to the NHS itself, in terms of reducing the number of missed appointments and cancelled procedures.

“A big congratulations to everyone on winning this award.”

Delta Wellbeing worked closely with the health board and other partners to deliver a cost-effective, safe, and effective pre-rehabilitation service with multiple digital solutions to support and optimise patients’ health and wellbeing while they are awaiting surgery.

This has resulted in fewer cancelled operations, a reduction in hospital length of stay at the point of the procedure, and has improved patients’ general health and wellbeing.

Through remote monitoring of patients, the clinical team can identify patients suffering from high blood pressure while on the waiting list. Through early identification and signposting to primary care, these patients can manage their health, reducing the cancellation of procedures later on.

By monitoring self-reported symptoms on the platform, the clinical team can identify any support the patient may need and escalate to the surgical team if required.

Rhian Matthews, Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Integrated System Director said: “Technology Enabled Care including Telehealth provides great benefits to patients and health care professionals and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with Llesiant Delta Wellbeing to improve outcomes for our population.”

Delta Wellbeing’s rapid response team is also helping to prevent unnecessary ambulance callouts and hospital admissions by attending non-medical emergencies and supporting people in their own homes.

