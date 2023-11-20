A new partnership aims to innovate care delivery in Cornwall by using a technology-enabled care (TEC) solution that helps to spot changes that suggest a resident’s health could be deteriorating.

The collaboration between Corserv Care and 2iC-Care’s aims to combine experience and expertise to improve health and care outcomes across Cornwall to support the wellbeing of residents that use the independent living service.

Alison Waller, Managing Director of Corserv Care, commented: “If we keep doing the same things, we will not meet the demand coming through the system. We need to think innovatively about how we can utilise technology to complement and enhance the care and support we’re offering to people.”

Andi is a TEC solution that care providers can instruct to inform them of changes such as changes to residents’ health or being in an unsafe environment. 2iC-Care says sharing relevant information with the right people in the residents’ care network, at the right time can kickstart the proactive care processes.

Alison adds that Andi’s interoperability will: “Enable Corserv Care to be very clear about the care and support requirements of individuals and give much more comprehensive assessment data so that Corserv Care can ensure we’re actually putting the right care package and support in place.”

Across Cornwall, demand for care is growing and increasing in complexity, but the county is struggling to recruit the workforce and source additional funding to meet this demand, says 2iC-Care.

The current reactive care approach is expensive for both adult social care and health services, and a shift toward preventative care is key to improve outcomes and manage cost. Corserv Care will use Andi to spot opportunities for early intervention, so that it can prevent health and care crises for individuals and reduce reactive care costs.

“If you prevent either a hospital admission, or a deterioration of need, then you know you are making overall savings in the system and protecting the quality of life of the individual, which is the primary focus,” Alison continued.

Additionally, Corserv Care intends for the rollout of Andi to help it to attract a wider adult social care workforce by making its services more exciting to prospective employees. Corserv Care wants to be “Trailblazers, offering a unique selling point not only to service users but to the future workforce to be an employer of choice”.

Alison believes Andi is the key to achieving this and hopes that the use of modern technology can “provide assurance to service users, their families and their carers”.

Corserv Care will use Andi’s interoperability and flexibility to complement and enhance its care offering to adapt to increasing pressure, without compromising care quality.

The Health Foundation recently selected 10 teams to be part of its £2 million innovation programme that will explore how assistive technology can enable new approaches to care at home and in the community.

