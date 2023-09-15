Derbyshire County Council and NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board have re-awarded Medequip the contract to provide the Integrated Community Equipment Service (ICES) for Derbyshire, with the new contract commencing on 1 December 2023.

Medequip is already the provider of this service and will continue to be responsible for the supply, delivery, installation, maintenance, and collection of equipment prescribed by a health or social care professional.

Richard Thornton, ICES Contract Manager at Derbyshire County Council, commented: “We are pleased to announce Medequip were the successful applicant for the Derbyshire Integrated Community Equipment Service. We look forward to continuing this partnership to ensure residents of Derbyshire are provided with an essential service to keep them safe and independent.”

As part of the new contract, prescribers will use the newest version of the equipment ordering and management system, TCES Community, which will improve service efficiencies and simplify the ordering and tracking of equipment. This will mean that prescribers can focus more on the needs of the patient.

Additionally, the contract will increase coproduction and community engagement with people with lived experiences. Medequip will work alongside the contract with commissioners, the wider integrated care system partners, and Derbyshire community organisations.

Steve Smith, Regional General Manager at Medequip, said: “We are delighted to have been re-awarded this contract and to continue our partnership with Derbyshire County Council and NHS Derby & Derbyshire Integrated Care Board. The focus of everyone involved with the contract remains on supporting Derbyshire residents to remain independent, and we look forward to working with our partners to achieve this.”

Medequip have agreed to relocate to a new service centre depot in 2025, which will support the expected increase in activities to support Derbyshire residents to stay independent. The company also plans to increase the number of electric vehicles to 25 percent of its Derbyshire fleet.

The outsourced community equipment service provider has a long-term relationship with Derbyshire County Council and NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, dating back to 1 April 2004, and is continuing the partnership to support Derbyshire residents.

Andy Philips, Head of Business Development at Medequip, added: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work that our team put into the competitive tender process, and I am thrilled that we have been successful in securing this contract. We are committed to providing a high-quality service to the people of Derbyshire, and we are excited to continue our partnership with Derbyshire County Council and NHS Derby & Derbyshire Integrated Care Board.”

This year, Medequip has also taken over the community equipment service for Essex County Council and got a new contract with Norfolk County Council to deliver community equipment services to residents.

