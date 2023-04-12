A fast and effective solution that provides posture support for children and young people with disabilities can be accessed quickly through an innovative initiative being developed by AAT GB.

The scheme is devised around AAT’s innovative Grande vacuum posture cushion. It enables the facilitation of rapid prescriptions throughout occupational therapy and NHS trust physiotherapy teams and enhancing the individual Occupational Therapists (OTs) professional credentials.

The scheme has already proved a hit with healthcare professionals, with at least five teams having signed up.

Under the Grande Initiative, AAT will demonstrate the variability of the equipment to equip prescribers in their understanding of its relevance and use. AAT will fully train a nominated team member in assessment, prescription, fitting, and adjustment of the kit, including pressure mapping. Upon completion of the package, a Grande mattress will be loaned to the team to accelerate the assessment and delivery process.

Peter Wingrave, AAT Director, said: “We are all aware that one of the biggest problems in resolving the problems families with disabled children are facing on a daily basis is delay.

“There’s the delay in arranging a mutually convenient date, time for the assessment for the family, the OT/the physio, the supplier. There’s the delay whilst the equipment is ordered and delivered.

“As the child needs change, there’s a further delay with fixed mould systems whilst the re-assessment process takes place, a new mould financed, ordered and delivered- often, by which time, the child’s needs have changed again and/or the mould doesn’t quite fit.

“The Grande Initiative eliminates all those issues, enabling a speedy resolution that will support the child or young person- and the team- for months or years with no additional cost. By equipping healthcare teams with the ability to self-prescribe, the whole process of improving daily life for a client is speeded up and simplified.

“And there is an added benefit in that, should the original child or adult receiving the Grande no longer needs it, the cushion can be re-allocated to another user who would benefit. Its unique construction means it is easy to sanitise and clean.”

AAT’s Grande is a unique, infinitely variable posture support mattress cushion. The single cushion can deliver comfortable, pressure-free stabilisation in vertical, horizontal, or prone positions. Manufactured from a high-tech neoprene material, Grande is breathable and can be easily wiped clean.

Using innovative vacuum technology, the precise shape required from the Grande is fixed, within seconds, whether on a bed, sofa, chair, or on the floor. Its moulding can be carried out at home, and easily adjusted by the carer as needed.

It is also possible to position sensory stimulation devices beneath, enabling the user to further benefit from audio or vibratory stimulation. It can also be used for aqua therapy.

The Grande Initiative builds on a similar scheme AAT has been operating successfully for more than a year with its Gravity Chair foam positioning system for children and young people with severe and complex motor and sensory disabilities. Success has been achieved in Sefton alongside Alderhey Children’s Hospital because of the chair’s effectiveness, simplicity, and practicality in prescription.

To arrange a demonstration and discuss becoming part of the Grande Initiative, contact AAT’s head office via sales@aatgb.com, or telephone 01978 821875.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...