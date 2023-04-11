An independent evaluation of East Lothian Council’s telecare service has been rated as providing a ‘gold’ standard and uses service user feedback to improve outcomes.

The East Lothian Council Contact Centre (ELCCC), based at Macmerry, Scotland, manages all council calls for East Lothian, as well as assistive technology services for Midlothian and Scottish Borders councils.

Following a recent rigorous inspection of the premises including interviewing senior managers and call handlers and assessing the training and practice of the team, the service was awarded the Gold Award from CECOPS CIC (Community Equipment Code of Practice Scheme). CECOPS is an independent, not-for-profit certification and standards body, aiming to raise the standard of all assistive technology-related services across the UK.

CECOPS is the only standards body representing all assistive technology services including community equipment, telecare, telecare, and communication aids. CECOPS is also unique in that it covers commissioning, provision, and clinical aspects of services.

East Lothian’s telecare service handles calls from users of assistive technology such as call bells, door monitors, and smoke detectors linked to the service. The individual pays for the service, which currently has almost 9,000 clients between the three areas of Midlothian, East Lothian, and Scottish Borders councils.

An alarm unit with pendant or wristband is provided to the service user to help support and enable them to be independent in their own homes. Users can contact the alarm centre staff if they require assistance at the press of a button, or they can contact the service user’s nominated person to be contacted. They can also arrange for emergency care services or a doctor.

Key findings from the CECOPS assessment revealed the frequent compliments that the service receives, with only two complaints in the past year, which were dealt with appropriately. Also, surveys are issued to users, and the information gathered is used to help improve overall experience and outcomes.

The assessment further found that the telecare service has strong links with the NHS and an excellent working relationship with the managers overseeing the service, who spoke highly of the service.

Monica Patterson, Chief Executive of East Lothian Council, said: “The Telecare Service provides invaluable support to some of the most vulnerable individuals within our communities. The reassurance provided by the Telecare Team in response to contact for help is appreciated by the service users and family members.

“I would like to add my personal congratulations to the team for achieving and maintaining such a high standard of service and the first in telecare to achieve the gold standard.”

NRS Healthcare was awarded its second gold accreditation by CECOPS CIC in February 2023.

