The Health Foundation will host a debate exploring what it will take for health technology to fulfil its potential to help the NHS meet today’s rising care needs, reduce waiting lists, and improve patient experiences.

The event, led by Professor Robert Wachter MD, Chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California and the former Chair of the 2016 National Advisory Group on Health Information Technology in England, will discuss whether the industry is on the cusp of a technological revolution that could transform NHS care and how to make this a reality.

Titled ‘Professor Bob Wachter: The future of healthcare is digital’, the event will take place on 31 October 2023 from 10.30am-1.30pm, at Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London. Those who are interested can register here.

The Health Foundation says technology is repeatedly cited as having the power to save and transform the NHS. UK Government and national NHS leaders believe the service is now in a prime position to make technologies such as AI and robotics available quickly. Today’s rapidly accelerating technological development may offer an answer to the huge pressures facing the NHS, it adds.

Professor Robert Wachter will also be joined by two panellists: Dr Sanjay Gautama, Chief Clinical Information Officer and Caldicott Guardian at Imperial and North West London ICB, and Dr Isabel Van De Keere, Founder of Immersive Rehab.

The event will be chaired by Dr Malte Gerhold, Director of Improvement and Innovation at the Health Foundation. The audience will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has unveiled £30 million government funding in innovative medical technology, which is designed to help ease pressures on the NHS this winter.

