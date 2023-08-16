Mtech Access, a market access specialist that draws on insights from over 100 NHS associates, is running its annual NHS Transformation Symposium next month and will feature talks from integrated care system (ICS) and integrated care board (ICB) leaders.

Medical technology firms are invited to join guest speakers from across the NHS at this year’s NHS Transformation Symposium, which takes place on 26 September at the Hallam Conference Centre in London.

The agenda includes keynote addresses and interviews with:

Dr Penny Dash, Chair of North West London ICS

Paul Miller, Non-Executive Director (NED), North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB and NED, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

An ICB board member with a background in transformation, strategy, and economics (TBA)

Each of the guest speakers will share their insights on what integration looks like and how it is working in practice; driving strategic change in the NHS, from ICBs through to patients; and the role of finance and value in market access at ICB level.

The NHS Transformation Symposium will explore what the evolving NHS landscape means for innovators across the life sciences sector. Delegates can put their questions to the experts and participate in breakout groups to explore how industry can engage, build relationships, and work with NHS stakeholders to bring technologies to patients in this evolving environment.

There will also be a panel discussion, led by Paul Miller, and featuring guest speakers George Coxon, Chair of the South West Care Collaborative; Crystal Dennis, Head of Digital Access to Services, Dorset ICS; and a regional cancer lead (TBA).

In the afternoon, attendees will choose from one of three practical breakout sessions, each featuring one of Mtech Access’ panellists:

Collaborating with the NHS – How to become the irresistible ingredient Advances and trends in digital care at home Challenges for oncology and other complex conditions

The breakout sessions will be facilitated by a member of the Mtech Access team and will feature expert input from a guest speaker with real-world system experience.

Tickets can be purchased here. Early bird tickets are available until the end of August at a rate of £145 plus VAT and booking fee with the code EARLYBEXTEND26.

