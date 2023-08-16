A new accessible Changing Places toilet facility has been opened at a county park in Northamptonshire to make the public space inclusive for people with disabilities and their carers.

North Northamptonshire Council secured £330,000 of the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund and further investment from the council’s capital programme to build the new toilet facility that helps people with disabilities and limited mobility access a public toilet with specialist equipment.

The facility incorporates modern assistive technologies including a powered height-adjustable changing table, raising and lowering sink, movable ceiling hoist, grab rails, non-slip flooring, privacy screens, an alarm, and a large clear space to accommodate wheelchair users and their carers.

Councillor Matthew Binley, Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, said: “I am delighted this crucial facility is now open at East Carlton Countryside Park.

“Changing Places toilets are potentially life changing large spaces and are accessible for people with limited mobility or specific disabilities and care needs. They make it possible for everyone to enjoy day to day activities that we can sometimes take for granted.

“Accessible toilets in public spaces means everyone can plan visits and enjoy days out without having to worry about toilet breaks and medical needs.

“Building these new Changing Places facilities at busy attractions across the area ensures people can enjoy their visits to this popular park without hindrance.”

Along with the new Changing Places toilet at East Carlton Countryside Park, and a recently opened facility in Corby, the council has stated further construction works to add more facilities to the network will follow in other areas across North Northamptonshire.

Other locations in North Northamptonshire with Changing Places facilities already in use are Corby Cube, Rushden Lakes, Wicksteed Park, Waendel Leisure Centre and Corby Swimming Pool.

Once opened, Changing Places facilities are registered on the national website to help people locate them and plan visits where every individual can enjoy time outside of the house without limitations.

Councillor Jason Smithers, Leader of North Northamptonshire Council, commented: “Thanks to our successful bid to secure funding, it is fantastic to see the completion of this project. With a diverse range of visitors to East Carlton Countryside Park travelling from a wide range of locations, it will make a huge difference for many people.

“More Changing Places facilities are being planned and will be installed at popular locations across the area in the coming months. This growing network of inclusive spaces ensures people can plan visits confidently, using toilets safely and with dignity.”

Parent-carer and activist Sarah Brisdion has been raising awareness of the need for Changing Places with support from accessible toilet installer Closomat.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...