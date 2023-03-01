UK-based specialist hospital beds manufacturer Medstrom is hosting a free CPD-certified webinar for healthcare professionals that focuses on the patient pathway from hospital to home.

The webinar, ‘Hospital to Home: Seamless Transfer of Care’, is taking place on 15 March 2023 from 2-3.30pm GMT. Interested participants can register here.

The hospital to home pathway influences patient rehabilitation, overall well-being, and supports healthcare professionals with transfer of care. In Medstrom’s webinar, the perspectives of both acute and community teams and how effective communication and collaboration can deliver a seamless transfer of care will be considered.

During this webinar, real-life examples and guidance will be shared on all aspects of the patient pathway, from risk assessment and equipment selection to funding and service delivery.

The session is supported by three speakers from the field of manual handling and nursing.

Guest speakers include Claire Mowbray, Manual Handling Advisor & RGN, Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Darren Gill, Manual Handling Advisor & RGN, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board; and Sam Skelton, Manual Handling Advisor, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Healthcare professionals will have the chance to ask questions at the end of the webinar with all speakers.

The webinar is CPD-certified and participants will gain 1.5 hours of participation towards revalidation.

Medstrom began its CPD-certified webinar series in 2023 with a session focusing on the proactive use of therapeutic support surfaces.

Medstrom is a UK manufacturer of specialist hospital beds and the only independent provider of bed management services to the NHS, managing over 25 percent of the UK’s acute bed and mattress fleet.

