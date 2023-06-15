A housing association has launched a new partnership that will allow it to use technology that enables organisations to manage, measure and scale their social impact programmes.

Platform Housing Group signed a one-year pilot contract with technology partners Goodsted, who will make it easy for Platform to gather the evidence and data required to measure the social value of its volunteering and community events.

Selin Yigitbasi-Ducker, Goodsted’s Founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Platform Housing Group, the Midland’s largest social landlord, in our shared commitment to lasting social change.

“At Goodsted, we believe in the power of collective action. Our stakeholder impact software will empower Platform colleagues and stakeholders to engage in initiatives, gather evidence, and showcase true impact seamlessly.

The partnership will also enable Platform to connect more volunteers with its Communities Connected events and initiatives, which are delivered in local communities every year.

Platform’s Chief Operating Officer, Marion Duffy, explained: “Platform’s new volunteering hub will make it easier for our customers, colleagues, board members and stakeholders to get involved in all the great community initiatives we offer, and it will enable us to easily capture and report on engagement.”

“Last year, thousands of volunteers took part in a range of events aimed at bringing local people, partners and communities together, to either improve the neighbourhood or deliver new services. We want to increase this number, so it’s vitally important that we have an easy to use platform that will enable people to effortlessly see what is coming up locally and sign up to get involved.”

Selin added: “Platform will also have a unique opportunity to collaborate with other housing associations and communities harnessing the power of Goodsted’s software. By fostering this interconnected ecosystem, we are unlocking the potential for transformative change on a larger scale. Together, we amplify the impact of housing associations, building a community-driven approach for an inclusive, sustainable future.”

Platform recently partnered with Futr AI Ltd following a successful chatbot and live chat pilot that enabled them to explore and gather data on both its customers’ preferences and its customer advisors’ user experiences.

