Recognising the importance of providing access to high-quality products for everyone, mobility equipment manufacturer Rollz Mobility UK and Neo Walk, a producer of fashionable walking canes, are joining forces to raise awareness of stylish mobility aids.

The collaboration aims to revolutionise the way people perceive and experience assistive mobility devices.

Rollz rollator devices combine design and functionality to enhance the lives of individuals with mobility challenges by offering a blend of a walker and a wheelchair, allowing users to switch between walking and sitting positions.

Neo Walk creates fashionable canes that provide support and make a style statement. Its canes feature elegant designs, with the aim to give individuals the confidence to be seen, while expressing their personality through their walking stick.

By coming together, Rollz and Neo Walk hope to challenge the stigma surrounding mobility aids. The collaboration will focus on empowering the disabled community by showing people that style and function can live together.

Oana Popoiu, a spokesperson for Rollz, said: “We believe that everyone deserves access to products that not only serve their functional needs but also empower them to express their personal style.

“This collaboration represents our commitment to inclusivity and promoting independence, ensuring that disabled people can confidently navigate their daily lives while embracing their unique identities. We are excited to leverage our expertise in rollators and join forces with Neo Walk to bring forth a new era of fashionable and versatile mobility aids.”

Rollz says the collaboration with Neo Walk holds potential to disrupt the mobility aids industry by combining modern design, functionality, and fashion-forward aesthetics. Through joint marketing efforts, the two companies will work together to create a wider range of stylish and versatile mobility aids, catering to the evolving needs and desires of individuals worldwide.

Lyndsay Watterson from Neo Walk added: “There is an inclusion revolution taking place. It’s global, it may be slow moving, but it’s definitely visible to the naked eye. Disabled people everywhere are claiming back their identities by choosing to use colourful, funky mobility aids that reflect their inner style and personalities.

“Living with a disability can present so many challenges and barriers, and nothing can prepare you for the loss and isolation you might feel. Losing your identity does not have to be part of that journey. It may feel like a fight but the results are so worth it.

“Let’s reignite our feel for fashion and fun again, choose to be seen, let the world see your mobility aids shine. You’ll be amazed at the lovely conversations it starts.”

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...