Accessible lift specialist Stiltz is launching the new Trio Classic L Homelift at this year’s OT Show, which is designed to offer manual and powered wheelchair users greater comfort and accessibility.

The OT Show 2023 takes place at the NEC in Birmingham on 22 and 23 November. It offers the opportunity for occupational therapists (OTs) to view the latest assistive technologies from across the healthcare sector with educational and comprehensive free CPD opportunities.

OTs will have the opportunity to view and see live trials of Stiltz’ new Trio Classic L Homelift on stand E35.

This inclusive assistive technology encompasses a “generous” platform size and specialist features that cater for diverse mobility requirements. Its future-proofing design also maintains suitability if users’ needs change over time.

These capabilities will help when OTs are assessing a client’s prognosis. Its ability to improve client outcomes will be explained in the Stiltz Showcase Theatre sessions.

Stiltz says its new domestic homelift represents a “step change” in access solutions, with the safety, space, and strength it provides.

A wider, fully powered door facilitates easier ingress for larger powered wheelchairs, enhanced by near-level access. The lift car is fully enclosed for added safety and reassurance, whether standing or in a wheelchair, and there is the option for full or half-height doors.

Once onboard, the minimal aesthetics provide a clean and fresh feel, according to Stiltz, while being lifted by powerful electric motors with a safe working load of 250kg.

The Stiltz Showcase Theatre sessions, entitled ‘Introducing Trio Classic L – the new versatile homelift from Stiltz’, run from 12-12.30pm on 22 November and from 11.30am-12pm on 23 November. They will be delivered by Mike Lord, Stiltz CEO; Gino Farruggio, Stiltz Trade Sales Director; and Stuart Barrow, OT.

The presentation will highlight how the new homelift resolves challenging transfers for carers and wheelchair users with more complex needs. Stuart will discuss the advantages of the Trio Classic L from an occupational point of view, Mike will provide a holistic overview of the business, and Gino will illustrate the latest assistive technology from Stiltz that includes remote diagnostics.

Continuing the client-centric theme, the latest Stiltz customer video will be broadcast, which highlights the occupational advantages of a homelift for paediatric clients and their families.

Stuart Barrow, OT, concluded: “As an Occupational Therapist when working with a client and looking at their home environment there are key considerations during the assessment process.

“I would look at mobility and can this be enhanced or maintained. Independence in daily activities. Safety and falls prevention. Mental health, social engagement, ageing in place and customisation and specific needs of the client and if applicable their family. I would then look at energy conservation, hobbies, leisure and interests at home, and how to support care givers when looking at suitable adaptations.

“It is great to have this new homelift to complement the existing Stiltz range as this opens up more options to facilitate identified needs at home.”

Theraposture will be launching its new Orbit 235 rotating bed at this year’s OT Show. Find out more about this assistive technology here.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...