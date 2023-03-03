Occupational therapists (OTs) will have the opportunity to find out more about new travel cots for highly active children at the upcoming Kidz to Adultz Middle exhibition.

Theraposture will be unveiling two new paediatric travel care cots, Tobi and Nils. To complement the cots on display, a range of free advice guides and client case studies will be available on stand C2.

Kidz to Adultz Middle will take place on 16 March 2023 from 9.30am-4.30pm at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Live demonstrations of Theraposture’s new Tobi and Nils cots for those who are highly active and display challenging behaviour will be available for the first time in the UK, from Theraposture Trusted Assessor Richie King and Sales Manager Tom Foord.

The Tobi travel care cot is a travel sleeping solution for children with challenging behaviour. Consisting of a durable, transportable beech frame and heavy-duty netting, this latest travel cot can withstand forceful activity whilst reducing impact noise.

The access zippers can only be opened from the outside and are integrated with elasticated seams for added strength. The mattress cannot be lifted through an attachment system, and, overall, the Tobi is designed to eliminate self-harm.

Reassuring visual connection with the outside is provided for users by a series of clear, soft windows, which are integrated into the 175cm high structure. Straightforward construction and an easy-carry holdall ensure this travel solution is convenient to use and suitable for a wide range of family scenarios.

The Nils travel care cot is a lightweight version of the Tobi and suitable for children who display lower levels of challenging behaviour. The robust frame and netting are quick to assemble and can be transported in a manageable travel bag, enhanced by a folding mattress.

With the same considered design features as the Tobi both safety and comfort is ensured for users along with peace of mind for parents.

As a protective place to sleep and rest, the Nils is available in two sizes – 200×90 cm and 170×90 cm – both with a height of 120cm. Flame-retardant netting can be supplied as black or white and there are optional colours for the beech frame.

Both Nils and Tobi are supplied with a ‘Certificate of Conformity’, highlighting that they meet safety standards BSEN60601-2-52 and BSEN50637.

Alongside the new Tobi and Nils, Theraposture will demonstrate the popular Mascot modular cot system and how it delivers a cost-effective solution for changing user needs. This cot is also available as part of Theraposture’s in-stock packages which can solve urgent client needs within two weeks.

To avoid unsafe scenarios when a disabled client is at risk or a hospital discharge needs to take place, Theraposture provides high-speed provision, meaning OTs responsible for specifying equipment can achieve safe outcomes quicker, while ensuring families avoid undue stress and worry.

Each quick delivery stock Mascot is supplied with a mattress and full height padding with soft clear windows. These

Theraposture reported its most successful OT Show ever with “impressive” numbers of OTs attending its stand last year for free educational seminars and bed demonstrations.

