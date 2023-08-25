A new mobility store has opened in Beaconsfield, South East England, We Do Mobility’s second branch, giving local people access to a care team and private Occupational Therapists to ensure needs are met correctly.

The new shop will hold a wide range of mobility equipment including mobility scooters, powerchairs, wheelchairs, riser recliner chairs, and will also offer servicing and repairs.

The shop’s product range currently holds mobility scooters and powerchairs from suppliers such as Motion Healthcare, Pride Mobility, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, and Kymco; wheelchairs, walking aids and powered wheelchair aids from Rehasense; stairlifts by Acorn stairlifts; and mobility furniture and aids from a range of suppliers.

We Do Mobility was established in March 2020 in Uxbridge by Sam Cameron and Metin Enver. Sam owns and operates a care company providing care at home for elderly and disabled people in the community, and Metin has over 30 years’ experience as a motor technician. Their combined knowledge and experience give them a unique insight into the needs of people with mobility impairments and how to meet them.

Sam and Metin say that their first mobility shop in Uxbridge has become established as an honest, reliable, and helpful shop, with five-star reviews on google. They noticed that Beaconsfield and the surrounding areas did not have a local mobility specialist to serve them and decided to set up a store.

Although the branch does not have an in-house OT, Sam has over five years of experience in the care industry and is able to assist with regular mobility issues for anything requiring prescription or more specialist mobility issues. Through the care team, We Do Mobility users can access private OTs or the team can work closely with an existing medical team to ensure that all of their requirements are met.

For the first two opening weeks, from 21 August to 4 September, the shop is offering 10 percent discount on all purchases and a free small mobility scooter service for anyone who visits the shop on one.

We Do Mobility says its product range is expanding weekly, and the team is always looking for innovative new assistive technologies. Visit the We Do Mobility website for more information.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare recently launched the AirFold Pro auto-folding mobility scooter that has a “super lightweight” carbon fibre frame.

