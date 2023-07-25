Community equipment supplier Medequip has announced that it will be introducing a Trusted Assessor service to assist with the prescribing of community equipment in Suffolk, East England, having successfully retained the community equipment services (CES) contract for the area.

Medequip has provided CES across the county of Suffolk since 2015. The new contract will run for four years, from 2023 to 2027, with an optional additional three years until 2030.

The service covers the supply, delivery, installation, repair, maintenance, collection and recycling of community equipment prescribed by a health or social care professional to help people continue to live independently and safely.

Moving forward into the new contract term, the Trusted Assessor service will further expand clinical support and continuing to focus on community engagement and co-production initiatives in support of the service.

Over 650,000 people live in Suffolk across 5 districts; Ipswich, East Suffolk; Mid Suffolk; Babergh and West Suffolk much of this rural in nature.

Over the past 12 months, the Medequip team has delivered over 98,000 items of community equipment, carrying out an average of 220 jobs each day as well as several same day deliveries for urgent requirements, many to support vital hospital discharges.

Laura Rawlings, Business Development Manager for Suffolk, said: “The standard of applications during our tender process was high with particular focus on how the provider would support the wider systems priorities. The contract award will allow us to continue building on the improvements made from previous years and support our patients to live independently at home.”

Social value was an important consideration for Suffolk when awarding the new contract. Medequip says that it has a proven track record of commitment to co-production, working collaboratively with the people who commission and use the organisation’s services to achieve a culture of improvement.

Alongside commitment to training initiatives, apprenticeships and supported employment, Medequip supports an active volunteering programme, with every member of staff enjoying eight hours of paid release every year for local charities, accounting for 480 hours in Suffolk alone.

Michaela Harris, General Manager at Medequip, stated: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to continue working in Suffolk. The team in Ipswich is committed to providing the very best service as well as contributing to the local communities across the county, supporting charities and initiatives to help others.

“The next few years will see the service develop further with some fantastic enhancements and improvements. The staff in Ipswich are thrilled and are looking forward to seeing the positive changes over the next few years.”

Having additionally taken over the integrated community equipment loan service (ICELS) for Essex County Council and its partners, Medequip has assumed responsibility for equipment already on loan to residents from the previous service provider.

