Ropox, a manufacturer of accessible bathroom and kitchen solutions, had the opportunity to engage with many interested occupational therapists (OTs) who specify its assistive technologies to clients at this year’s OT Show.

On the Ropox stand, examples from its portfolio of accessible bathroom and kitchen equipment were on show including the Ropox Bathtub, SwingLine and QuickWash wash basins, and the range of changing/shower beds.

For visitors seeking accessible kitchen equipment, Ropox exhibited examples from the range of height-adjustable rise-and-fall kitchen worktops and height-adjustable tabletops and cabinets.

Completing the range of products on show was the Vision Tables, which is an adjustable table solution for wheelchair users.

More information about the Ropox equipment on display at the OT Show 2023 can be found here.

Reflecting on the OT Show, Mark Sadler, Ropox UK/EMEA Sales Manager, said: “The OT Show is always an important event for us as occupational therapists are often involved in specifying our products when they have clients that require an accessible bathroom or kitchen solution.

“For this year’s event we worked with our colleagues at Hafele to create our largest ever exhibit of working models and it was certainly worthwhile as our stand was extremely busy throughout the two days of the show.

“Having the opportunity to engage with so many OT’s in such a short time frame is fantastic and the level of interest our kitchen and bathroom equipment received once again exceeded all our expectations.”

Newly qualified and student OTs also had the opportunity to learn about the latest stairlift regulations from Access BDD at OT Show 2023.

AT TODAY UPDATES Over 7,000 healthcare professionals stay informed about the latest assistive technology with AT Today. Do you? Thank you for subscribing. Something went wrong. We respect your privacy

Share this...

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...