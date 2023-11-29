Rehasense UK recently exhibited at The OT Show in Birmingham to showcase its range of rollators, manual wheelchairs, and Power Assisted Wheelchair Systems (PAWS), with the highlight being the UK debut of the latest addition to its product range, the Eco Assist power add-on.

Jordan Day, Rehasense UK Sales Manager, commented: “The OT Show was once again a very worthwhile investment as occupational therapists are a crucial sector for us. All the products on show received very positive feedback and the response to our latest product, the Eco Assist was fantastic with many OTs commenting on how nice it was to see an entry level power add-on that offered such a great combination of power, value for money and lightweight design.

“Having the opportunity to demonstrate our product range to so many OTs from around the UK is invaluable for us as a business, and I am sure the contacts we made at the show will grow into ongoing relationships.”

Consisting of a high-strength aluminium chassis, a 350-watt motor, and 48-volt battery, Rehasense says the Eco Assist offers a cost-effective solution for wheelchair users looking for an entry-level power add-on to increase their independence.

Weighing 15.5kg with the battery and 9.4kg without, the Eco Assist is easy to transport. It manually clamps onto the frame of the wheelchair and disconnects with ease in one simple movement, Rehasense adds.

Additionally, all surfaces on the Eco Assist are powder coated and anodised to ensure protection against the elements. Available in a stylish black finish, the Eco Assist has a maximum speed of 15 kph and can be charged from empty to full in five hours. The twist throttle control, central LED display on/off button, and three speed modes are all housed within the handlebars while standard features include cruise control, anti-slip traction control, LED headlight, and horn.

Abacus Specialist Bathroom Solutions, in association with The OT Service, was awarded ‘Best on-stand CPD education’ for the second year running at the OT Show.

