Healthcare equipment manufacturer Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare has launched the new AstroLite, which is the firm’s lightest splitable mobility scooter and is aimed at clients who prefer traditional scooters that split for transportation over folding scooters.

The AstroLite 4mph mobility scooter is lightweight, with the heaviest part weighing only 9.9kg.

Its front impact bar acts as a carry handle, enabling the mobility device to be easily lifted in and out of car boots, making it superb for transporting in vehicles.

The assistive device features a padded seat and backrest, and its front and rear suspension provide a smooth and comfortable ride.

Dallas Newsham, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare International Category Manager, commented: “In recent times we’ve focussed heavily on our folding scooter range and I’m really pleased with the results however there are still many customers who prefer the more traditional scooter that splits for transportation.

“The challenge was to develop a new model that would offer something different, some key innovative features that would represent a true step up from our previous scooters in its class, I believe with the AstroLite, we’ve done exactly that.”

AstroLite is available with two lightweight lithium (Panasonic cells) battery options, 10.3Ah or 17.2Ah, providing max range options of 6.8 miles and 11.4 miles, respectively.

It features on- or off-board charging, automatic electromagnetic brakes, and a 360-degree swivel seat to help the user dismount from the scooter. It has solid puncture-proof tyres, flip-up removable armrests, and provides a small turning circle of 125cm.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare recently launched the AirFold Pro auto-folding mobility scooter and Manual Fold+ Scooter, which can fold to a compact size in seconds to fit in small car boots.

